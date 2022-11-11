Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promotional Materials Appear in Theaters

November is still a few months away, but some exhibitors are already getting ready for what could end up being one of the biggest movies of the year. As one Marvel fan noticed at their local cinema, Disney and Marvel Studios have started shipping out official promotional material for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to cinemas, with one location in California unveiling a massive standing poster promoting the movie.

Shared to Twitter by @StanOfficial, the Twitter user replied that the poster was put up by employees at a Cinemark theater somewhere in California. The poster itself simply shows the Wakanda Forever logo and the date the movie is set to enter theaters.

With Thor: Love and Thunder set to hit theaters in a matter of weeks, Wakanda Forever will soon be the next film release from Marvel Studios. As with most projects from the production house, little is known about the film itself, other than the fact actors involved in the picture say it will be a tremendous honor to the late Chadwick Boseman.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright previously said about the feature. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Fellow Black Panther star Danai Gurira made similar comments in a separate interview. "Listen, we poured everything we had into it," Gurira said. "We hope you experience that, and it resonates the way it does for us. It tells a very heart-wrenching story and that is all I can say. I'm very grateful for the way our director/writer handled that."

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman lead Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in theaters on November 11th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for the Black Panther sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!