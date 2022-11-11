Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To Shuri's New Look
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans got their first look at Shuri in the sequel. Some Sprite packaging made its way onto social media and people had a lot to say. Her hair is done quite a bit differently in the new image. Couple that with a more regal shade of purple for her new costume. Eyebrows were going to raise regardless. But, both Okay and Letitia Wright's character portraits seem like a great way to start the conversation. The murmurs have persisted throughout the production of this MCU feature. Rumors of delays, production issues surrounding stunts and general mystery around the plot of the movie have everyone more than a bit curious. In honesty, folks are just ready to see something about Wakanda Forever before the summer ends. Check out some of the best comments for yourself down below.
During a discussion of the movie with Variety, Wright spoke about following Black Panther up with something audiences will love. "It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright explained. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."
First looks at Okoye and Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/fYHMyg56dI— Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 10, 2022
What do you think of her Wakanda Forever look? Let us know down in the comments!
Massive mystery
prevnext
First looks at Okoye and Shuri in #BlackPanther #WakandaForever thanks to....Sprite?!
Either way, they look amazing, love Shuri's new look. Can't wait to see this, biggest MCU mystery for me is how this film plays out 💜 pic.twitter.com/xN0sT6zWw3— Miles (@AKAWallCrawler) June 10, 2022
Getting it done
prevnext
Costume designer did they thing with Shuri https://t.co/6JxVXyNORD— Blerd Central (@BlerdCentral) June 10, 2022
New purple
prevnext
Shuri with new purple. pic.twitter.com/1DUQK4bGzp— SiPalingBioskop (@txtanakbioskop) June 11, 2022
Looking good
prevnext
Shuri looks good but it’s bittersweet since she’s just a replacement for the real Black Panther T’Challa #RecastTChalla https://t.co/XymyesBB96— Guy Lnd (@guy_lnd) June 11, 2022
Just saying
prevnext
I can’t front y’all Shuri in Wakanda Forever looks dope AF. pic.twitter.com/UHGexemxVZ— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) June 11, 2022
Not so fast
prevnext
Really thought Shuri was gonna be wearing the Black Panther armor in the image. pic.twitter.com/8AFp0WEtQn— Ruff Ruffman (@CHolczer) June 10, 2022
A lot of people do
prevnext
I want T'Challa and Shuri on screen. Together. Like...forever. We (Black audiences) deserve. #BlackPanther https://t.co/tXQiuksg3H— Jason (Recast T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) June 11, 2022
Popular joke
prev
I'm sorry but shuri looks like prince to me right here 💀 pic.twitter.com/BJz5HLh5aC— SpaceMan Lander456 🦅🇺🇸 (@SpaceLover456) June 10, 2022