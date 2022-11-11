Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To Shuri's New Look

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans got their first look at Shuri in the sequel. Some Sprite packaging made its way onto social media and people had a lot to say. Her hair is done quite a bit differently in the new image. Couple that with a more regal shade of purple for her new costume. Eyebrows were going to raise regardless. But, both Okay and Letitia Wright's character portraits seem like a great way to start the conversation. The murmurs have persisted throughout the production of this MCU feature. Rumors of delays, production issues surrounding stunts and general mystery around the plot of the movie have everyone more than a bit curious. In honesty, folks are just ready to see something about Wakanda Forever before the summer ends. Check out some of the best comments for yourself down below.

During a discussion of the movie with Variety, Wright spoke about following Black Panther up with something audiences will love. "It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright explained. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

First looks at Okoye and Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/fYHMyg56dI — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 10, 2022

What do you think of her Wakanda Forever look? Let us know down in the comments!