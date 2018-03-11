‘Black Panther’s Forest Whitaker Reveals How SPOILER Could Return in Sequel

Black Panther may have seen a few Marvel Cinematic Universe characters meet their end, but one of the film’s stars has an idea of how he could possibly return.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Forest Whitaker was asked how he would have his character, Zuri, return in a future Black Panther installment. While Zuri was very clearly shown to be dead onscreen, as the result of the ritual combat ceremony between T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Whitaker has a potential return in mind.

“I guess I would be like an Obi-Wan Kenobi, you know, who comes back, he talks from the ancestral plane to give advice to T’Challa.” Whitaker suggested. “Chadwick’s amazing in the film. Ryan Coogler’s done such an amazing job, [I’m] so proud to be in it.”

This isn’t the first time that Whitaker’s character has been compared to the Star Wars icon, with director Ryan Coogler previously describing Zuri as the film’s version of Obi-Wan. Still, the opportunity to have Zuri essentially operate as a “force ghost” would be an interesting one, especially depending on which foe T’Challa goes up against in the sequel.

Considering Black Panther’s incredible success, many had essentially assumed that Marvel Studios would green-light some sort of sequel. Thankfully, that was officially confirmed earlier this week, with Kevin Feige expressing his excitement at revisiting the world of Wakanda.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said of the Black Panther sequel. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

