Black Widow: David Harbour Shares Silly Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh

After over a year of delays due to the pandemic, Black Widow is finally being released in July. The movie's cast, which is led by Scarlett Johansson, have begun their journey to promote the film and we've already gotten some fun information. David Harbour, who plays Red Guardian+, recently teased that his character is "insane." Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to share an adorable behind-the-scenes photo with Johansson and Florence Pugh, who is making her MCU debut in the movie as Yelena Belova.

"Was Supposed to be a peaceful beautiful selfie about a sunset. Wound up being the definitive inner monologue of each of our characters when the two hambones arrived and made it a trio. Nat, YB, and Captain toothbrushing. We’re comin for ya July 9," Harbour wrote. You can check out the photo below:

"This is the coolest thing with this entire group of people. They've all had parts of their past where they are regretful," Pugh said in the latest print issue of Total Film magazine. "They are older. They have had more life experience. They know more things about the system, about this world that they're all living in."

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh previously said of the film. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 9h, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.