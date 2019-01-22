Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ To Reportedly Start Filming In February

Marvel Studios has got a plan through 2019, but the company’s slate of film after this year remains a mystery. With projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on hold, fans are curious about what is next, and it seems that thing will be Black Widow.

After all, a new report is up, and it says the solo project will begin filming way sooner than fans might expect.

Recently, The GWW and Omega Underground came together to share their report on Black Widow. According to the piece, the solo film is slated to begin production on February 28. A follow-up report from That Hashtag Show reports production will continue through March, but there is no firm date for when filming will reportedly wrap.

So far, neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have made official comments on the production rumor.

Still, there is headway being made on Black Widow, and fans are eager to see where the solo project will go. Cate Shortland has been tapped to direct the film while Jac Shaeffer oversees the script. So far, few concrete story details have gone live, but rumors suggest the movie will take place in 2006 to predate Iron Man by two years. In fact, a production synopsis appeared online last year when film magazine Production Weekly posted the following blurb about Black Widow:

“At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action movies to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.”

So far, Scarlett Johansson is expected to reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff for the solo venture. The actress first stepped into the Marvel role in 2010 when Iron Man 2 introduced her character. Originally an assistant to Tony Stark, Natasha revealed herself to be a renowned spy working for SHIELD under Director Nick Fury, but the MCU has gone on to make the Black Widow an integral character in its narrative since.

Black Widow will also come up as Marvel Studios’ second female-led film. This spring, Captain Marvel will have the honor of being the first as her solo movie is slated to premiere on March 8. Black Widow is thought to hit theaters sometime in 2020.

So, are you ready to check out this spy’s origin story? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!