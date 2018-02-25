The Internet Reacts to ‘Black Widow’ Solo Movie News

After years of anticipation, vague teases from Marvel Studios, and a similar film being made by 20th Century Fox, it looks like a Black Widow solo movie could be on the way.

A recent report announced that a Black Widow solo movie is in the early stages of development, with TiMER director and Blacklist screenwriter Jac Schaeffer writing the script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sources say this is still very early development,” Variety reports, “as the film has no greenlight, but naming a writer is the closest the studio has come to moving forward on a standalone pic.” The report also states Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige met with several potential candidates to write the film before choosing Schaeffer. Marvel execs have met with Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson to discuss what they wanted in the script.

At the moment, it’s unknown if and when the Black Widow movie will make it onscreen, considering the somewhat-ambiguous nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 slate. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from getting pretty darn excited about the film moving forward, and expressing that excitement on Twitter.

Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite tweets about a Black Widow movie being in development.

@TheFknLizrdKing

@April13Dawn

Me: Black Widow Movie!!!



Person: *Says anything remotely negative.*



Me: pic.twitter.com/yAnVD8tH8a — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) January 10, 2018

@hallelujahloki

FUCKING FINALLY WE GET A BLACK WIDOW MOVIE ABOUT?GOD DAMN?TIME? pic.twitter.com/Os5Q2xwHuR — sarah (@hallelujahloki) January 10, 2018

@AnderWriter

If the Black Widow film could be like the Waid/Samnee run and be a true espionage/spy thriller it could be awesome. I’m hyped. — AquamAnder (@AnderWriter) January 10, 2018

@cook2020

Natasha getting her own movie FINALLY #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/EsWKjBQFss — Stupid Fat Hobbit (@cook2020) January 10, 2018

@NiratAnop

*live footage of Scarlett Johansson taking off her disguise after coercing Marvel into tapping a writer on her solo movie after propping up their other heroes for years* #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/83m0sVLKSv — Nirat (@NiratAnop) January 10, 2018

@renzopachecoj

@andrea_kate_

@RobMRosenberg

The best part about the #BlackWidow news is that it’s being written by a woman. — Rob Rosenberg (@RobMRosenberg) January 10, 2018

@bartonj2410