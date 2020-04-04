New Black Widow Image Reveals Yelena Plotting an Assassination

On Friday, Marvel Studios announced that it has delayed the release of Black Widow until November 6th. Marvel intended to release its first Phase 4 film in May, kicking off the summer movie season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will instead take the date Marvel had set for The Eternals in the fall. Along with this announcement, Marvel debuted a couple of new photos from Black Widow. One shows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) dressed in a Black Widow uniform and ready for action. Like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena received Black Widow training in the Red Room. She’s also a surrogate sister to the Avenger.

The delay to Black Widow‘s release is sure to disappoint Pugh. In a previous interview, she was eager for young women to see the Cate Shortland-directed film.

“Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh said. “It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

