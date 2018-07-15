This ‘Black Widow’ Movie Poster Has the Perfect Cast for the ‘Avengers’ Prequel

The Black Widow film is on the way and this new fan poster lines up a perfect cast for an Avengers prequel.

The new poster was designed by BossLogic, celebrating the recent director announcement. The poster features the silhouette of a Black Widow Spider with Widow’s trademark pistols in full view. It also features a cast list, which includes Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Renner, and Cobie Smulders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Black Widow Teaser Poster Congratulations to @marvelstudios #blackwidow movie finding its director and she is from Australia Cate Shortland 😁🙏❤️💯”

That cast makes perfect sense, as Nick Fury and Hawkeye have long histories with Widow. It would also give Maria Hill a larger part to play, showing why she is Fury’s right-hand agent. The most interesting part though is having Stan in the film. Since this is before Avengers, it would be during his Winter Soldier days, and could show a previous encounter before the two battled in Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Granted, it probably won’t be this, but if it is there wouldn’t be many complaints. You can check out the new poster above.

The new movie will be directed by Cate Shortland and will be written by Jac Schaeffer. The movie is reported to be a prequel set before the events of Marvel’s Avengers but currently has no release date.

Shortland is known best for projects like Somersault, Lore, and her most recent work in Berlin Syndrome. That film is a horror-like thriller, and while we don’t expect Black Widow to carry all of that over (especially Berlin Syndrome’s basic premise), it does give you a sense of how Shortland can build tension amidst picturesque backdrops. If she can bring that to the world of Black Widow, this could be a great match.

Black Widow was introduced in Iron Man 2 and has since made appearances in The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. She was one of the few left standing by film’s end and will reprise her role in the upcoming Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.