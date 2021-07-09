Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Breaks Silence on His Mysterious Role

✖

O T Fagbenle is opening up about his mysterious role in Black Widow. The actor is supposed to be playing Mason in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. But, fans are basically convinced he’ll be Taskmaster, the villain of the film. Until the release, we really won’t know for sure. He talked to The Playlist about the push and pull behind the role and his other big project in The Handmaid’s Tale. It seems like Mason will be helping maintain all those fancy spy gadgets that Natasha Romanoff shows off in the Avengers’ missions. However, that would also put him in possession of some serious tech that could allow you to mimic the superhero abilities of the team. If you’re looking for a resounding confirmation from Fagbenle, then you aren’t going to get it. However, this is more insight on the entire process than at any point beforehand.

“I play this character called Mason. It’s really cool, actually, because you know you get those characters, like in James Bond you’ve got Q, and in Batman, I guess, you’ve got Alfred, and in some ways, I think Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow’s missions with all the cool shit that she needs,” Fagbenle explained. “But very much unlike Q and Alfred, there’s a kind of energy between them that you pick up. Like, ‘Is it all business, or is it not?’ So there’s something really fun about that; that kind of dynamic between the two characters. I hesitate to say that he’s a little fun. It’s quite a fun character, although you might get a sense he’s got a dark side. But yeah, I can’t say too much.”

He had previously had some kind words about Florence Pugh’s performance in the film. She’s amped up for the entire narrative. But, there was a hint of darkness at play when she describes Yelena Belova as well.

"The storyline that we are telling is very horrifying," Pugh explained in the pages of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book. "It's about women that have been, essentially, abused and trained up to be killing machines." She added, "As Scarlett said over and over, this is the right time for her to be telling [Black Widow's] story. And we're not shying away from the fact that this story is essentially about women getting their life back... And it's a Marvel Studios film, too. That's pretty rare, and it's very exciting to be a part of that."

