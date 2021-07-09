✖

After over a year of delays, the day has finally come! Black Widow is hitting theatres everywhere tonight and will be released on Disney+ Premier Access at 3 AM ET on Friday morning. The movie already had its opening day overseas, and according to Deadline, the movie managed to earn $5 million at the international box office. The movie was released on Wednesday in 11 markets, including France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, and grossed $4.9 million for the day, "setting new pandemic era benchmarks." The movie also earned $1.8M in Korea.

Deadline broke down Black Widow's release in the UK, explaining that the film was in competition with the England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final last night, but the movie still earned $1.7M and made it the highest opening day since the start of the pandemic, putting it 1% ahead of F9 and only 5% below Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Black Widow is expected to be released in all material international markets by Sunday with the exception of China, Taiwan, India, SE Asia, South Africa, Uruguay, and Peru. In addition to the United States, the movie is being released today in Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and more.

Currently, Black Widow is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the movie stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and Ray Winstone as Dreykov.

Recently, Johansson spoke with ComicBook.com about saying goodbye to the character she's played for over ten years.

"Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film [Black Widow] feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it," Johansson said. "I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time and, you know, it's bittersweet to say, 'Goodbye,' but if you love something, you need to set it free!"

"In some weird, messed up, backwards way, if any person could be truly altruistic and totally weird, because nobody is obviously, but actually the act that she... Her sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering," Johansson said of Natasha's decision to earn the Soul Stone for the Avengers and spare Clint Barton's life while talking to ComicBook.com on the movie's set. "I think she really sacrifices herself, in a way, no just really out of love, for love, she saves her friend. She saves everyone, but she saves her friend. And I think that just being in that kind of head space and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is so incredibly powerful. It's amazing that she could be in that head space to do that."

