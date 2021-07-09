New Black Widow Poster Spotlights the Characters

✖

Marvel fans everywhere got great news on Friday morning, as tickets for the long-awaited Black Widow movie finally went on sale. The news was accompanied by a new teaser trailer from Marvel, an exclusive clip that shows Natasha and Yelena in action, and a brand new Dolby poster from the film. The poster, exclusive to theaters showing Black Widow in Dolby auditoriums, highlights the various characters that will be featured in the upcoming adventure.

The poster, which you can see below, shows Natasha and the villainous Taskmaster at the top, looming large over the rest of the cast. Yelena is also featured on the poster, along with Red Guardian, Melina, and a horde of other Widows. Take a look!

FINALLY! Less than a month until you can watch Marvel Studios’ @theBlackWidow at #DolbyCinema 🙌. Get your tickets today: https://t.co/mHooyXgH1H pic.twitter.com/2Y9BtJwwxm — Dolby (@Dolby) June 11, 2021

Black Widow takes place in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, when many of the Avengers were forced to go on the run after violating the Sokovia Accords. Natasha returns to Russia and meets up with her family. Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour all join the MCU as characters with strong ties to Natasha and her past, while Scarlet Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow. This will be her seventh time playing the character in the MCU (eighth if you count the Captain Marvel post-credits scene).

While fans have been waiting for years to see a Black Widow solo movie, this seems like it will be Johansson's final time playing Natasha on-screen. The character was killed in Avengers: Endgame and many believe that the Black Widow torch will likely be passed on to Pugh's Yelena in this new movie. Johansson definitely has some bittersweet feelings about the potential end of her Marvel tenure.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” Johansson told Total Film in a recent interview. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way."

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.