Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson Get Oscars Push From Disney

Disney has officially launched its “For Your Consideration” campaigns for movies and television shows across its family of studios. When it comes to a feature film like Black Widow, that means a hefty push at the Academy Awards for superstar Scarlett Johansson. On the updated Disney Studios awards site, it’s been revealed the Mouse is actively pushing Johansson for a Best Actress nomination at next year’s Academy Awards.

She’s not the only one either, Florence Pugh, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Weisz are all being campaigned for Best Supporting Actress while David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone are all being pushed for Best Supporting Actor. Other categories Disney is Black Widow for during an Oscar push include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best Picture: Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

Best Director: Cate Shortland

Best Adapted Screenplay: Eric Pearson; Story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson

Best Cinematography: Gabriel Beristain, ASC

Best Film Editing: Leigh Folsom Boyd, ACE and Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design: Charles Wood and John Bush

Best Costume Design: Jany Temime

Best Sound: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie, Juan Peralta, Lora Hirschberg, Chris Munro, and Nia Hansen

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Paul Gooch and Paula Price

Best Visual Effects: Geoffrey Baumann, Dave Hodgins, Craig Hammack, and Paul Corbould

Original Score: Lorne Balfe

Interestingly enough, Johansson and Disney were embroiled in a lawsuit for much of 2021, though it was settled last fall.

“I think it’s important in general to know your own worth and stand up for yourself, and I think, you know, in this industry, I’ve been working for such a long time. It’s been almost 30 years and so I’ve seen … there’s so much that has shifted over those 30 years,” Johansson explained. She added that in the past she may have been worried about being “blacklisted,” but “thankfully that’s changing in the zeitgeist.”

Black Widow is now streaming on Disney+ . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which characters would you like to see makeup the MCU’s Dark Avengers? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.