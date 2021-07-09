Black Widow Villain Taskmaster Trends Online After Getting Emoji

Taskmaster is trending online after the Black Widow villain got their own emoji. We’re very close to the movie hitting theaters after a long year. A lot of fans believe that O T Fagbenle is the mysterious assailant. But, on the character’s poster, his name is Mason. he’ll be outfitting Black Widow with her tech. He talked to The Playlist about the role and the appeal of being in this huge franchise. Natasha Romanoff is finally getting her giant moment in the sun. But, Taskmaster is here to ruin all of that from jump street. A lot of people believe the villain’s powers are hiding another huge development for the MCU as well.

“I play this character called Mason. It’s really cool, actually, because you know you get those characters, like in James Bond you’ve got Q, and in Batman, I guess, you’ve got Alfred, and in some ways, I think Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow’s missions with all the cool shit that she needs,” Fagbenle told the outlet. “But very much unlike Q and Alfred, there’s a kind of energy between them that you pick up. Like, ‘Is it all business, or is it not?’ So there’s something really fun about that; that kind of dynamic between the two characters. I hesitate to say that he’s a little fun. It’s quite a fun character, although you might get a sense he’s got a dark side. But yeah, I can’t say too much.”

Will you be seeing Black Widow in theaters? Let us know down in the comments below!