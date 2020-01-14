Black Widow Trailer Reveals Epic New Look at Taskmaster

The next trailer for Black Widow has arrived and with it, an epic look at the film’s villain. Towards the clip’s closing moments, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) finds herself in a cutthroat fight with Taskmaster, a sequence that gives us arguably our best look at the fan-favorite baddie yet. Visible in the shot includes the character’s iconic “T” shield and a close-up, really giving fans a haunting look at the character’s revamped design for the movie.

To date, we still don’t know who’s playing Taskmaster and any shots we’ve seen of the character, they’re wearing their full armor. One prevailing fan theory is the villain will be revealed to be Rachel Weisz’s mysterious character.The theory might have a little more clout now that we’ve seen them fight both Black Widow and Red Guardian (David Harbour) on-screen. Though it might be clever editing, it also appears Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is also in the newest tunnel fight sequence.

We spoke with Harbour last year and at the time, he told us Black Widow is by far the biggest production he’s ever worked on.

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with,” Harbour tells ComicBook.com “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes.”

“The fact that these guys are so good at what they do, and so passionate about what they do, it feels tremendous,” he continues. “I’m very, very happy with the situation, working on it now. It’s on a scale and on a passionate level unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1st.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.