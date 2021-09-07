Blade Fans Speak out After X-Men and Spider-Man Are Given All the Credit for the MCU Existing
Wesley Snipes' Blade trilogy is trending on Twitter, and all it took was a viral tweet thanking Sony's Spider-Man and Fox's X-Men franchises for being the ultimate catalysts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As one now-viral tweeter put it, Marvel Studios' wildly popular MCU wouldn't exist without the likes of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.
As fate would have it, defenders of the original Blade franchise quickly stepped in and applaud Snipes for helping salvage Marvel as a whole. After all, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy, and Blade's solid enough $131 million global box office helped keep Marvel afloat a little while longer.
Keep scrolling to see what Blade fans are saying about the anti-hero's original trilogy.
Saved Marvel From Despair
Blade (1998) saved Marvel from bankruptcy and Shaft (1971) saved MGM from bankruptcy. Enter The Dragon (1973) made over 400 times it’s budget. But sure, diverse actor-led movies don’t make money despite decades of evidence proving otherwise lmao— Asia Jackson (@aasian) September 7, 2021
Wesley Rules
Blade is trending so it's a good time to mention it was an R-rated superhero film with a black lead, in 1998.— Arshi Boi (@7Yojimbo) September 7, 2021
People kept praising Deadpool (2016) and Black Panther (2018) for one of these factors.
And Blade I and Blade II are awesome films. Wesley Snipes rules. pic.twitter.com/y4WSzMFUqv
Respect the Name
You spelled Blade and Wesley Snipes wrong. https://t.co/A5kRbPi6ED— King of The Creep Squad (@Notorious_87) September 7, 2021
Brought Marvell Off Life Support
Those were Sony and Fox properties which had nothing to do with saving Marvel who had already sold them off on the cheap. The only right answer to this is BLADE. If Blade fails there is no Marvel or MCU the company would have folded. https://t.co/d1tOHo75Mj— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 7, 2021
Stop Playing
Stop playing yourself & show Blade some respect pic.twitter.com/wCScOpSC1O— 🇵🇷Papi Smurf🇵🇷 (@MaskedAvenger86) September 7, 2021
You Better Remember
It's funny. Kids these days should've known for a fact that Blade started everything what we call MCU today.— Ivo (@ivomgs) September 7, 2021
Not to forget about David S. Goyer who wrote this masterpiece. #blade pic.twitter.com/trzE85ThAI
The Foundation of Now
This is so false.
Without BLADE, we would have never gotten MCU. BLADE saved Marvel from bankruptcy. Blade was the first successful Marvel movie ever made. The foundation of all Marvel movies now.
Wesley Snipes gave his all to that role. https://t.co/RZBhdTuA7J— Alhaji Ògògó 🐺 (@akintonmide) September 7, 2021
The MCU's new Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.
The MCU's new Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.