Blade Fans Speak out After X-Men and Spider-Man Are Given All the Credit for the MCU Existing

By Adam Barnhardt

Wesley Snipes' Blade trilogy is trending on Twitter, and all it took was a viral tweet thanking Sony's Spider-Man and Fox's X-Men franchises for being the ultimate catalysts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As one now-viral tweeter put it, Marvel Studios' wildly popular MCU wouldn't exist without the likes of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

As fate would have it, defenders of the original Blade franchise quickly stepped in and applaud Snipes for helping salvage Marvel as a whole. After all, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy, and Blade's solid enough $131 million global box office helped keep Marvel afloat a little while longer.

Keep scrolling to see what Blade fans are saying about the anti-hero's original trilogy.

The MCU's new Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.

What other horror-based characters would you like to see join the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

