Brie Larson Shows Off Massive Arm Tattoo, But There's a Catch

Actress Brie Larson is showing off an epic arm tattoo – but there's a catch. While there is no official explanation, there is a lot of speculation that Larson is showing off the look of her character in the upcoming Fast X movie, the milestone tenth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise. The pictures Larson posted seem like a character that would definitely fit in with the world of Fast & Furious: the tattoos and general vibe that Larson is giving off definitely feel like they're from the street racing world of the film series.

what it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before! pic.twitter.com/aw1qQxRMUO — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 15, 2023

Brie Larson has both Fast X and her Marvel crossover sequel film The Marvels both releasing in 2023. News that Larson was in Fast X broke last spring, giving Marvel fans and Fast Saga fans alike a thrill. Larson was chiefly responsible for the casting, by openly campaigning to be part of the Fast and Furious franchise in press interviews:

"Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun," Larson told UPROXX previously. "And they've made me appreciate cars...I'm down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I'm very down for a crossover moment. I think you've tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down."

The Captain Marvel actress also posted a reveal of her Fast Saga character's name ("Tess") – a photo that also had a pair of boots in it that look like they'd go perfectly with the outfit above, as well as a tattoo that reads "Don't try to fix me I'm not broken."

Fast X will see Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron – possibly Gal Gadot – all reprising their roles from previous installments. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will definitely not be coming back, despite requests. New cast members also include Oscar-winner Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) who is taking over from longtime franchise director Justin Lin, who exited Fast X just days after filming began.

Fast X has a release date of May 19th