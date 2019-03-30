Brie Larson Expresses Her Love For Captain Marvel And Valkyrie Ship

Brie Larson made her big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, and fans won’t have to wait long to see her once again as she helps the remaining heroes take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Fans are looking forward to seeing her all these years later (Captain Marvel took place in the 1990s), but fans are also loving the idea of a Captain Marvel and Valkyrie ship, and they have taken to creating more and more pieces of art depicting the two side by side. It turns out all of them are making Larson’s day, and she doesn’t ever want the trend to stop.

One of the more recent examples comes from @maxattack, who created a gorgeous piece of art showing Larson’s Captain Marvel back to back with Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie. @maxattack shared the piece with Larson, saying “I’ve worked on this for three days lets go girls”. Larson seems to have really enjoyed it, as she shared it and added that she hopes the ships don’t stop anytime soon.

Larson said “@brielarson @TessaThompson_x #AvengersEndgame #CaptainMarvel Will never stop loving this ship @TessaThompson_x”, and you can check out the stunning art below.

Will never stop loving this ship @TessaThompson_x https://t.co/1BR3vLABAh — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 30, 2019

Captain Marvel and Valkyrie have yet to cross paths, but hopefully that changes in Avengers: Endgame. We know Cap will play a big part in the movie, and Marvel recently revealed that Valkyrie is indeed alive after the decimation thanks to a new poster. It seems she got away with perhaps some other survivors after the Asgardians’ confrontation with Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Even if she doesn’t show up in Endgame though we hope to see the two cross paths in Phase 4. Captain Marvel looks to be a big part of Marvel’s future plans, and you know these two would get along swimmingly. In fact, we could even see these two becoming a bit like what Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel are in the comics. We would say it would be Maria or Monica but neither of them have powers (at least not yet), so this could be quite the pairing until they do.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

