Brie Larson’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Comment Has Us Shaking

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel, many fans are excited to see how Carol Danvers will impact the battle against Thanos. We caught our first glimpse in a quick scene for Avengers: Endgame, tacked onto the end of Captain Marvel, showing Carol’s first meeting with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

It’s just a short while before we get to see how Carol tips the scales in the coming conflict, but fans got a tease in the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame that surprised everyone this week. Now Brie Larson took to social media to address the new trailer, referencing a major moment in the MCU that should make everyone nervous.

View this post on Instagram Oh snap A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 14, 2019 at 12:43pm PDT

While Captain Marvel barely appears in the trailer, she does have a humorous scene where she gets Thor’s approval to join their ranks.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously addressed the challenge of introducing a character as powerful as Captain Marvel to the film, which is difficult in keeping the stakes raised in the battle against Thanos.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” said Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!”

Added Anthony, “Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters, but she can next be seen when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

