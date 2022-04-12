Anthony Mackie Filming Twisted Metal in a Few Weeks, Not Captain America 4

Captain America 4 is not the next thing on actor Anthony Mackie’s schedule despite what you may have heard. Following an interview with ExtraTV last night that went viral, wherein the Avengers star responded to a question of when he starts “filming” by saying it would be “a few weeks,” it has been assumed that he meant the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. In the interview Mackie was actually referring to Twisted Metal, the video game adaptation which is in the works as a TV series on Peacock. Sources at Disney have confirmed to ComicBook.com that Captain America 4 is not about to start filming.

“No, I haven’t started filming. I start in a few weeks,” Mackie said in response to the question (which did not specifically mention any specific project). When asked how he’s preparing, the actor added: “A lot of vegetables and chicken breasts.” Further teasing however he continued, “My newest project Twisted Metal is going to be on Peacock and I’m about to start shooting that and if you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up, and trying to make it to New San Francisco….I’m excited!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is known about the fourth Captain America movie as of now but we know Mackie will lead the film and that Malcolm Spellman, head writer on Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Dalan Musson, a series writer on the Disney+ show, will pen the script. No director or other cast members are attached just yet, with even Sebastian Stan unaware if he’s returning for the film.

Mackie has previously offered a tease about the movie though, revealing that he has a specific song that is carrying him as he prepares for the role. “Music is a part of my life,” Mackie told Variety. “Every role that I play, I pick a song to represent that character, and I pick a piece of art to represent that character. So music has always been kind of the defining factor of my life and my career.” Regarding Captain America 4, Mackie teased that the song he has in mind is the Tupac song “Hit ‘Em Up.”

Captain America 4 has yet to set a release date but you can now watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ and see Mackie’s character inherit the shield.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.