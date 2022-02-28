Twisted Metal TV Show to Release on Peacock

PlayStation’s upcoming TV show based on the Twisted Metal video game series has now been ordered by Peacock. Development on Twisted Metal has started to kick into high gear over the past year, notably as Anthony Mackie became attached to the project in a lead role. And while we still don’t know the finer details of when Twisted Metal may end up releasing, we now have a better idea of what the show will entail.

Announced via a press release today, Peacock announced that the live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal would be coming to the streaming service in the future. Peacock describes the project as a comedy series and also reaffirmed that Mackie and Will Arnett will be associated with the show. Additionally, Michael Johnathan Smith will serve as the showrunner of the series in addition to its writer and executive producer.

“Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” says an official description of the show via the aforementioned press release. “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Speaking more to this collaboration as a whole, Sony Pictures co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Cloffelter talked about their excitement for seeing Twisted Metal finally come to life in this manner. “We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” the pair said in a joint statement. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

For now, the specific release details of Twisted Metal remain shrouded in mystery, but today’s new announcement makes it sound as though filming will likely begin later in 2022. Depending on how long production lasts, a debut for the series in 2023 seems possible, although Peacock and Sony have yet to commit to any launch windows.

What do you think about Twisted Metal based on this new description that has come about?