Anthony Mackie Reveals When Twisted Metal Starts Filming

Anthony Mackie is a busy, busy man. He finally appeared as a co-lead in his own Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Due to the success of that series, it will lead directly into Captain America 4, the launch of a new film franchise with Mackie at the helm. During a recent red carpet event, the actor was asked about upcoming projects, and according to one outlet, his next project is set to begin filming soon — Peacock’s Twisted Metal.

“I haven’t started filming yet. I start filming in a few weeks,” Mackie told ExtraTV while on the red carpet for the CMT Music Awards. On how he’s been preparing, Mackie added, “Eating a lot of vegetables and chicken breasts.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/extratv/status/1513673312852873219?s=20&t=oIwtSVp9WwA-7UMUGfNc1g

He continued, “My newest project Twisted Metal is going to be on Peacock and I’m about to start shooting that and if you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up, and trying to make it to New San Francisco.”

“Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland,” says an official description of the show via the aforementioned press release. “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Captain America 4 has yet to set a release date while you can now watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.