Marvel Star Chris Evans Hasn’t Watched WandaVision Yet

Captain America is too busy saving the world to be watching Disney+. During a recent stop at a virtual ACE Comic Con, Chris Evans made the substantial reveal he has yet to see a single episode of WandaVision. Appearing in a Zoom call alongside his brother Scott, Evans mentioned he's simply hasn't had a chance to sit down and binge through the Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman-led series.

"Marvel's really moving into the streaming world pretty seamlessly and pretty dominantly," the Captain America star said. "I've yet to see any WandaVision episodes, but every single day it's trending, you know what I mean? People are loving it and Kevin Feige is king."

Even though Evans himself was supposed to hang the shield up after his character's arc wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, the actor has been in the news again after reportedly inking a deal to come back as Steve Rogers. Evans has since denied any claims of a potential return.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

A potential Captain America return gained so much steam on social media, Feige himself opted to shut the rumors down. "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," the producer said to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

In the present MCU timeline, there's technically a new Captain America. Though Wyatt Russell is playing John Walker — a character often known as US Agent in the source material — he's being called Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"What I thought was interesting about John is that Steve was a soldier from a different era. They're both soldiers from different eras, and the era of John is very different than the era of Steve," Russell told EW about his controversial new character. "The type of military men who are going to Iraq and Afghanistan was different because the time was different, and the grey area now, you see everything. Everything's filmed. There's a much different way of fighting now. You go in guns blazing first and ask questions later."

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

