Chris Evans' Reported Return Has Peggy Carter Trending

Marvel fans have had a lot to speculate about recently, due in large part to reports that Chris Evans could be returning as Steve Rogers for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. The first question is whether or not there's any validity to these reports, especially after Steve had such an emotionally effective ending in Avengers: Endgame, with other questions being about whether the return would be for a movie or a TV series, as well as which project would make the most sense for him. One of the prevailing reactions from fans is that, whatever the future might hold, Marvel fans want to see more of Peggy Carter.

Hayley Atwell debuted as the hero in Captain America: The First Avenger, with Steve's love of her being a guiding force throughout his narrative trajectory. Marvel clearly knew how much fans loved her, as Marvel's Agent Carter got two seasons of ABC, though fans were largely left disappointed that we were never got to see much of the pair's life together after Steve traveled back in time to grow old with her.

Whether it was speculating about the pair reuniting or fans merely sharing their love for the character, Peggy Carter quickly started trending on Twitter.

