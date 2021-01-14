Chris Evans' Reported Return Has Peggy Carter Trending
Marvel fans have had a lot to speculate about recently, due in large part to reports that Chris Evans could be returning as Steve Rogers for a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. The first question is whether or not there's any validity to these reports, especially after Steve had such an emotionally effective ending in Avengers: Endgame, with other questions being about whether the return would be for a movie or a TV series, as well as which project would make the most sense for him. One of the prevailing reactions from fans is that, whatever the future might hold, Marvel fans want to see more of Peggy Carter.
Hayley Atwell debuted as the hero in Captain America: The First Avenger, with Steve's love of her being a guiding force throughout his narrative trajectory. Marvel clearly knew how much fans loved her, as Marvel's Agent Carter got two seasons of ABC, though fans were largely left disappointed that we were never got to see much of the pair's life together after Steve traveled back in time to grow old with her.
Whether it was speculating about the pair reuniting or fans merely sharing their love for the character, Peggy Carter quickly started trending on Twitter.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Agent Carter!
You Love to See It
prevnext
It's a dumpster fire out there, but I do love seeing 'Peggy' trend. pic.twitter.com/oMJ1FrMtrp— Lindsey Wolf-Kissed Allen (@linzraeallen) January 14, 2021
Do It
prevnext
Peggy Carter to @disneyplus.
Seriously, do it. pic.twitter.com/DydFIqTIGP— Mewhunter67 (@mewhunter67) January 14, 2021
Dinner Party
prevnext
If Chris Evans comes back as Steve Rogers, I can somehow get my most-wanted scene in which he & Peggy have dinner with Daisy & Agent Sousa, & it's a little awkward at first, but then he and Daniel bond over being men from the past displaced in time.— Star Wars Goth🌑 (@StarWarsGoth) January 14, 2021
Bucky Over Peggy
prevnext
I refuse to believe steve Rogers went back in time to Peggy to live out his life with her and not stop bucky from being hurt I’m sorry no I hate his ending so much I HATE IT I HATE IT— AMY 🍄 (@awfucksake) January 14, 2021
Don't Ruin Things
prevnext
Would I be happy IF Chris Evans returned as Cap? Yes. Would it potentially ruin a perfect ending to his story? Also yes.— Annika Pallasch (@AnnikaPallasch) January 14, 2021
So, unless Peggy's involved I don't wanna see it. Kinda. I mean I would. Just don't ruin things if you do bring him back, okay? #CaptainAmerica #SteveRogers
Badass
prevnext
- Peggy Carter using her femininity to help her— G. (@atwellsrose) January 14, 2021
- Peggy Carter protecting other women
- Peggy Carter being a badass with a big heart
- Peggy Carter calling out other men who stand up for her and making it known that she can do it herself
-Peggy Carter pic.twitter.com/8on9EcDKPz
Best Friendship
prevnext
Peggy and Jarvis have the best friendship in mcu and I will not be taking any criticism. pic.twitter.com/iooGyxyMsI— 💋 Captain Jimothy Carter 💋 (@CapJamesCarter) January 14, 2021
Atwell's Return
prevnext
If Chris Evans is gonna reprise his role as Captain America then I hope Hayley Atwell returns as Peggy Carter and it's just about their life together 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/tRgm8uEq2r— sady ︽✵︽ (@sadytheda) January 14, 2021
Longshot
prevnext
this is a long shot but if we get steve that means we may get peggy or even just a mention of her i’ll pic.twitter.com/XiqHtc6jiE— rosie! loves natasha (@vandyyne) January 14, 2021
Keep Steve, Bring Back Peggy
prev
why bring back steve when u could bring back peggy marvel?? pic.twitter.com/IBA5SZ0j0W— eggie (@whatifpeggy) January 14, 2021