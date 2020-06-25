Paul Rudd Explains Why He Felt Nervous Meeting Chris Evans on Captain America: Civil War Set

✖

One of the silver linings to life in quarantine has been the various video interviews with celebrities who have just as much time on their hands as the rest of us. Recently, Marvel stars Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man) had a chat with Variety and they talked about their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially Captain America: Civil War. That movie marked Rudd's first appearance in a group film after Ant-Man, and he shared why he was nervous to meet Evans, much like his character in the movie.

“When I was working with you on Civil War, for that first scene that we had where we were in the car parked,” Rudd began. “That was the first day I met you,” Evans chimed in. Rudd replied, “Yeah. And there was a real kind of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I just really kind of played into that because that was part of what I was feeling anyway. I’d look around and think, ‘Whoa, there’s Chris Evans and there’s Sebastian Stan, and wow — and there’s the suits.’ Do you remember there was like a little makeshift locker room? We’re all kind of changing into things, and I saw the suits on the racks. It felt like being in a locker room of a Super Bowl-winning football team.”

Rudd and Evans definitely seem to enjoy each other. In fact, in honor or Rudd's 51st birthday back in April, Evans got in on the longstanding joke that the Ant-Man actor doesn't age. "Happy birthday to another favorite of mine, Paul Rudd," Evans said on Twitter. "Enjoy celebrating the 21st anniversary of your 30th birthday (since that's clearly the year you stopped aging)!" You can check out the post here.

Evans' days playing Captain America may be done, but fans should expect to see the return of Rudd. Last year, it was confirmed that Peyton Reed would return to helm the third Ant-Man movie. While there aren't a lot of details known about the upcoming film, Reed previously told us he'd like to explore the Quantum Realm in-depth during any subsequent installments. "I think that was the case in the first movie, particularly when Adam McKay and Paul were reworking the script on the first movie," Reed previously shared with ComicBook.com. "In that movie, we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground."

You can check out many Marvel films, including Captain America: Civil War, on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.