New Hysterical Fan Theory Explains Why Captain America Could Not Lift Thor’s Hammer

Thor may be the only Avenger who was truly worthy to wield Mjolnir, but Captain Americacame close. Now, thanks to a hilarious new fan theory, we may finally know why Steve Rogers could budge but not lift the enchanted hammer.

Over on Reddit, a fan posted an image of Steve Rogers riding his motorcycle without a helmet or face shield — mandatory items for riders in New York — and joked that his disregard of even such a simple law tied in to why he didn’t sign the Sokovia Accords. That’s right, Captain America is a low-key rule breaker and that’s why one fan suggested Mjolnir didn’t find him worthy.

Mjolnir’s like, ‘Great track record dude! Heart of gol… YOU DIDN’T WEAR YOUR HELMET NO CAN DO MR. AMERICA,’” one user commented.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the heroes take turns trying to lift Mjolnir. It turns out to be an impossible task for most, including the Hulk as strength isn’t the quality one needs in order to lift Thor’s hammer. One has to be worthy and while Thor is confident and even amused as each of his teammates fail in turn, Steve is able to budge the hammer slightly, drawing a brief look of concern from the God of Thunder. With Steve unable to lift the hammer, the assumption is that Mjolnir found him only semi-worthy, a status that the joking explanation on Reddit plays upon.

That said — and joking aside — Age of Ultron writer and director Joss Whedon never really confirmed if Steve was or was not worthy. At San Diego Comic Con back in 2015, Whedon was asked how it was possible that Steve wasn’t worthy, and his response suggested that maybe he really was.

“Is he not?” Whedon said. “Are we sure? Did he fail? Or did he stop?”

While that might be debatable — and we’re sure fans have debated it over the years — what’s not is that the question of worthiness is fairly moot now. In Thor: Ragnarok, Mjolnir was destroyed at the hands (literally) of Thor’s evil sister Hela (Cate Blanchett). Thor obtained a new weapon for himself in Avengers: Infinity War when he went off to Nidavellir to get Stormbreaker as part of his mission to stop Thanos. While certainly heavy, Stormbreaker doesn’t have the same enchantment that Mjolnir did meaning we may never know exactly why Captain America wasn’t worthy.

