Marvel Fans Celebrate One Year Since Sam Wilson Officially Became Captain America

By Jamie Jirak

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) the Captain Americashield, but it wasn't until the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Sam officially took up the Cap mantle. April 23rd marks one year since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, "One World, One People," hit Disney+ which means Marvel fans are celebrating the first anniversary of Mackie's debut as Captain America. 

As for the future of Captain America, it was announced last year that Mackie will be starring in Captain America 4. Currently, it's unclear when the movie will begin production as Mackie is busy filming Twisted Metal. Mackie has previously offered a tease about Cap 4, though, revealing that he has a specific song that is carrying him as he prepares for the role. 

"Music is a part of my life," Mackie told Variety. "Every role that I play, I pick a song to represent that character, and I pick a piece of art to represent that character. So music has always been kind of the defining factor of my life and my career." Regarding Captain America 4Mackie teased that the song he has in mind is the Tupac song "Hit 'Em Up."

You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Sam Wilson's transformation into Captain America below... 

