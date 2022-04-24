Marvel Fans Celebrate One Year Since Sam Wilson Officially Became Captain America
At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) the Captain Americashield, but it wasn't until the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Sam officially took up the Cap mantle. April 23rd marks one year since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, "One World, One People," hit Disney+ which means Marvel fans are celebrating the first anniversary of Mackie's debut as Captain America.
As for the future of Captain America, it was announced last year that Mackie will be starring in Captain America 4. Currently, it's unclear when the movie will begin production as Mackie is busy filming Twisted Metal. Mackie has previously offered a tease about Cap 4, though, revealing that he has a specific song that is carrying him as he prepares for the role.
"Music is a part of my life," Mackie told Variety. "Every role that I play, I pick a song to represent that character, and I pick a piece of art to represent that character. So music has always been kind of the defining factor of my life and my career." Regarding Captain America 4, Mackie teased that the song he has in mind is the Tupac song "Hit 'Em Up."
You can check out some of the tweets celebrating Sam Wilson's transformation into Captain America below...
Happy Anniversary
prevnext
it's been a year since sam wilson became captain america!!! pic.twitter.com/ge7S3XYsPh— chris (@chrisdadeviant) April 23, 2022
That Suit, Though
prevnext
one year ago we saw sam wilson as captain america in the mcu for the first time 💙 pic.twitter.com/JCmD1GKDGs— 💭 (@comfortswilson) April 23, 2022
Iconic Title Drop
prevnext
One year ago, on April 23, 2021, the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired. In honor of Sam Wilson taking on the Captain America mantle, the title credits were updated to Captain America and the Winter Soldier! #samwilson #buckybarnes #anthonymackie #sebastianstan pic.twitter.com/0NFDQ8QLSl— The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) April 23, 2022
You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie
prevnext
sam wilson, we're so proud of you and you deserve it. pic.twitter.com/VKSXxSZbR5— scott (@buckyrush) April 23, 2022
Dynamic Trio
prevnext
Thinking about Captain America, Thor, and Hawkeye… pic.twitter.com/DfSfQnzjNN— MCU Fans (@DiscussMarvel) April 23, 2022
We Want Them Back
prevnext
remember that sam wilson became captain america on this day and the last episode of the falcon and the winter soldier was the last time that i felt something pic.twitter.com/xi1IcVHYz3— scott (@buckyrush) April 23, 2022
Facts Only
prevnext
there's only one captain america in the mcu, the only one who was given the shield because he deserved, because he's a good man, and his name is sam wilson.— winx (@brooklyndogtags) April 23, 2022
Powerful
prevnext
one year of this incredible and heart-touching speech. one year that sam wilson became captain america. pic.twitter.com/Hny8dbxvTP— 💭 (@comfortswilson) April 23, 2022
This Team Up When?
prevnext
You can cry all you want but:
Thor Captain America pic.twitter.com/CxStsZSegj— The Wednesday Pull List! (@WednesdayPull) April 19, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
SAM WILSON IS CAPTAIN AMERICA!— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 24, 2022