Here’s How Sebastian Stan Could Look As The New Captain America

Captain America is a hero who needs no introduction, but it sounds like the character is set to undergo some changes on the big screen. Chris Evans has overseen the Marvel hero for nearly a decade now, but fans know it’s a matter of time until he steps down. And, when he does, this art has a look in mind for Sebastian Stan should he take on the role.

Over on ArtStation, a fan named Ivan Dedov shared his take on Stan’s Captain America. All the designs can be seen here, and as you can find below, the art shows off all of Bucky Barnes’ toned muscles.

Oh, and he’s rocking a totally clean-shaven face. Fans are always done to see more of Stan and his chisled jawline, you knsow?

The concept artwork doesn’t radically change the look Captain America has rocked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Armed with his iconic shield, the hero is donning his usual red-white-and-blue aesthetic, but it looks more military here. Bucky’s take on Captain America uses far more guns and knives than Steve ever did, and his tactical pants are a rather obvious departure.

Of course, some fans may wonder where Bucky’s prosthetic arm is in all this. Dedov knew that question would be coming, so the artist did another mock-up design where Bucky nixes a sleeve to show off his high-tech arm.

This new fan-made artwork comes at an interesting time for MCU fans. After all, Chris Evans has netizens doing a double-take as he addressed fans on Twitter earlier today. The star confirmed he wrapped his work on Avengers 4, and Evans shared an emotional message thanking fans for his last eight years with Captain America.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” he wrote.

While the message doesn’t give direct confirmation that Evans is leaving Captain America behind next year, its undertone comes off with finality. The message has fans more convinced than ever the star is ready to exit the MCU, and when Evans is gone, it will fall to someone to pick up the shield. So, if Stan is the one to grab it, Marvel Studios might want to shoot a line to this concept artist.

So, what do you think about this design for Bucky!Cap…?