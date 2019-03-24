Captain America Almost Speaks as Much in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailers Compared to All of ‘Infinity War’

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters next month, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are taking to the Internet to share theories, ask important questions, and dissect as much of the available footage from the film’s trailer as possible. Yesterday, Reddit user, u/JamesEarlBonesHS, took to the /r/marvelstudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” to break down how much Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) speaks in the new trailer compared to Avengers: Infinity War. However, the redditor has returned to the post after some new information came to light.

Warning: Captain Marvel Spoilers Ahead…

Before, the post calculated that Captain America has already spoken more than 50% of the dialogue he had in the entirety of Avengers: Infinity War. They calculated that the Avengers: Endgame trailers have featured Cap speaking nine lines, totaling 81 words. In Avengers: Infinity War, he had 25 lines, coming to a total of 145 words. However, they forgot to calculate the scene featured in the post-credit scene of Captain Marvel, which will likely be seen again in Avengers: Endgame.

“That’s 16 more words, which is 97 total. So 67%,” u/JamesEarlBonesHS explained. “As always, this does not account how much weight is given to his smoldering looks and glorious hair. Endgame looks to have the edge on both,” they joked.

To see the full list of lines, check out the post here.

It’s no surprise Captain America has an uptick in lines considering the new movie not only features less characters than Avengers: Infinity War, but because the film is expected to mainly focus on the core Avengers from the first film. This is also likely to be Evan’s swan song, so it’s no surprise he would get a lot of screen time. Back in October, Evans sent an ominous goodbye tweet that has made many think his character might not survive the film. There are multiple fan theories about Cap floating around from tragic to bittersweet.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).



Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

