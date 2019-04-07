Chris Evans Promises Captain America’s Story is Complete After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Chris Evans almost spoils something about Captain America in #AvengersEndgame and it turns into a fight over Paul Rudd’s birthday party. Civil War 2? pic.twitter.com/f44ZrD93V2 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 7, 2019

It’s been long-speculated that a big name or two might bite the dust — yes, pun intended — when Avengers: Endgame rolls around later this month. One of those is the foundation of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mister Avenger himself Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). With plenty of Captain Americafans worried their favorite hero won’t make it through the culmination of the MCU, some recent comments from Evans himself probably won’t be too settling.

In a press conference earlier today, Evans spoke to his character’s completing story arc within the events of the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s the completion of the arc, that’s safe to say, right?” Evans says as he looks to Endgame co-director Joe Russo for approval. “This movie does provide kind of an ending to a lot of –“

Evans was then cut off by Russo, who made a game show sound effect, purposefully cutting the Captain America actor off from potentially spoiling a massive plot point.

“There is a 22-film tapestry, you know,” Evans eventually continues. “He’s been through so much.”

Iron Man director Jon Favreau — the moderator of today’s panel — then interrupted, suggesting the team switch conversation over to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, much to the delight of both Evans and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, two MCU actors who both appeared in the Edgar Wright film.

Evans comments certainly suggest the ending is coming for Steve Rogers, at least in a full-time MCU star in a sense. If the Super Soldier does, in fact, manage to make it through Avengers: Endgame alive, it’s likely that he and the likes of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will have much smaller roles as Marvel Studios ushers in a whole new generation of superheroes as they move the MCU into Phase 4 and beyond.

Fans will see if Cap makes it through alive when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Do you think Evans’ Steve Rogers makes it through Avengers: Endgame alive? Which Avengers do you think will fall victim to Thanos again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!