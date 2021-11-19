New Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pops: The Drowned, Papa Emeritus I, and Winnie the Pooh

Early this morning, Hot Topic released three new exclusive Funko Pop figures that cover music, Disney, and DC Comics. There’s a new Funko Pop of Papa Emeritus I, the first frontman for the Swedish rock band Ghost, an adorable Winnie the Pooh with hunny pot, and The Drowned from the DC Dark Knights collection. Pre-order links for each figure can be found below.

Funko DC Comics Pop! Heroes The Drowned Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive – $14.90: Buy at Hot Topic

Funko Disney Winnie The Pooh Pop! Winnie The Pooh Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive – $14.90: Buy at Hot Topic

Funko Ghost Pop! Rocks Papa Emeritus I Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive – $14.90: Buy at Hot Topic

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the release of The Drowned appears to conclude Funko’s long-running Pop figure lineup from Dark Nights: Metal. The lineup looks like this currently:

In the Dark Nights: Metal storyline, the Jokerized Batman Who Laughs is the leader of the Dark Knights – a collection of evil versions of Batman that are tasked with spreading darkness throughout the Multiverse by their master Barbatos.