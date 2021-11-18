Marvel’s What If…? Zombie Episode Funko Pops Add Zombie Hunter Spidey

The fifth episode of Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ brought the concept behind the 2005 Marvel Zombies comic book series from Robert Kirkman to the MCU. It also gave Funko the opportunity to dip into the Marvel Zombies well once again – a theme that they have been enthusiastic about in recent years. However, these new Pop figures based on the show are a step above the ones Funko released for the comics. UPDATE: The Zombie Hunter Spidey figure that debuted in this wave back in September finally went up for pre-order here at Hot Topic (exclusive). for $14.90. Grab one while they last. Details on additional Funko Pops from the What If…? series can be found here.

ORIGINAL: The first wave of Marvel What If Zombie Funko Pop figures includes Zombie Captain America, Zombie Falcon, Zombie Scarlet Witch, Zombie Iron Man, and Zombie Hunter Spidey along with a series of Pop Keychains. Pre-orders for the entire collection are live here at Walmart (full set), here on Amazon (individual), and here Entertainment Earth (individual) now. Funko also released a SODA figure of Zombie Captain America with a glow Chase, which is limited to only 12,500 units. You can crack open that can right here on Entertainment Earth – and we suggest you do so quickly. It probably won’t last long. Look for the exclusives pictured here to arrive here at Hot Topic, here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Target.

If you haven’t seen the fifth episode of the first season of Marvel’s What If…? entitled “What If… Zombies?!” avert your eyes now.

The episode featured Marvel heroes joining forces amid a zombie apocalypse, which was brought about after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) found an infected Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the Quantum Realm. it featured surviving Avengers fighting against their former allies and tearjerker quotes from Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

If you are unfamiliar with the comics upon which the episode is based, Marvel Zombies occurs on Earth-2149 in Marvel’s multiverse. In that universe, the Sentry from a separate universe crash-landed and spread the zombie infection he carried amongst the other Marvel heroes, including the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four. These zombies retained their intelligence but were consumed by “the Hunger,” driving them to devour flesh. As the story began, the heroes consumed all organic life and attempted to figure out a new food source.

Marvel Zombies proved successful enough to spawn a line of continuations and spinoffs. The book received five direct sequels and crossed over with Dynamite Entertainment’s Army of Darkness comics in Marvel Zombies vs. Army of Darkness. Published spinoffs included Marvel Zombies: Dead Days, Marvel Zombies Return, Marvel Zombies: Evil Evolution, Marvel Zombies: Supreme, and Marvel Zombies: Destroy! The Marvel Zombies also appeared in Secret Wars via the Age of Ultron vs. Marvel Zombies series. In 2020, Marvel Comics revived the concept with Marvel Zombies: Resurrection by Phillip K. Johnson and Leonard Kirk (originally announced as Marvel Zombies: Respawn).