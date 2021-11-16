The Deadpool Squirrelpool Funko Pop Is Big, Fuzzy, and Exclusive

Squirrelpool’s only appearance was in 2013’s Deadpool Kills Deadpool #4 from Cullen Bunn and Salva Espin, but that issue was all he needed to become a fan favorite character. Squirrels with swords tend to be memorable, which is why Squirrelpool has been given the Funko Pop treatment.

In fact, Funko made their Squirrelpool Pop figure 9-inches tall with a Flocked (fuzzy) finish. It’s a GameStop exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $34.99 while it lasts. It’s expected to ship out on February 23rd.

Created by Rob Liefeld, Deadpool made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 as a supervillain. That issue was released way back in February 1991, which means that the character celebrated his 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate, Walmart recently launched a Deadpool 30th anniversary 4-pack that launched this month for $40. You may still be able to pick one up right here depending on where you live.

The figures in the exclusive Deadpool 30th anniversary pack include Deadpool in Cake, Dinopool, Flamenco Deadpool, and Roman Senator Deadpool. Note that all of these figures were previously available as individual common releases, which makes this a very lazy exclusive indeed. Still, if you’re a collector or don’t have the original figures, this is a set you’ll want to pick up.

