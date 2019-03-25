‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ Fans Are Going Nuts Over This Fight Scene With No CGI

While the many movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe use tons of visual effects, the actors in the films still work hard to nail down their fight scenes. A recent video shared to the Marvel Studios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” shows Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) going toe-to-toe with Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) behind the scenes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

You can check out the video, which is admittedly impressive, below:

“No visual effects and still look at these guys!,” Reddit user SwitchTow wrote.

Sure enough, the actors have an incredible lock on the fight choreography. While it’s clear that Evans is in the video, there is some speculation as to whether he’s going up against Stan or James Young, the actor’s stunt double. Stan learned the impressive knife flip, but it’s hard to tell since their face is covered. Many fans chimed in on the post with their thoughts.

“They generally avoid having two actors fight each other because of safety. Stan can probably do almost every move his stunt double can, but they don’t want him fighting Evans directly because a stunt double is less likely to make a mistake that could get Evans hurt. A stunt double can also sell punches and hits way better than an actor can,” Reddit user netaebworb explained.

“Stunt people do amazing, dangerous, skillful work and get zero credit,” Reddit user thisimpetus added.

Other people in the comments were all about Evans’ sweet moves.

“How does Evans have zero ugly faces while fighting?,” Reddit user Mochis_World asked.

“Reason #1375562 Winter Soldier is the best MCU movie,” Reddit user Shepard_Wrex14 added.

You can catch Evans next in Avengers: Endgame. Currently, it’s unclear if Stan will be showing up in the film. His character was one of many who was turned to dust in the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War, but many speculate those characters will return at some point in the film. While there’s no definitive answer on what will happen, Stan is listed as a cast member on IMDB.

