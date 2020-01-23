Captain Marvel 2 in Development With WandaVision Writer for 2022 Release

Fans have been wondering the status of Captain Marvel 2 ever since the first film blasted off to a billion dollar box office last year, setting up a major role for Carol Danvers in Avengers: Endgame and establishing her as a major player in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now it looks like we have our answer and it will be a couple of years before Cap returns to the big screen, though we might have an opportunity to see the character again very soon. According to a report, Captain Marvel 2 is currently in the works and will likely hit theaters in 2022.

No official release date has been revealed and Marvel Studios has not made the announcement themselves, but a new report from the Hollywood Reporter indicates that writer Megan McDonnell has been hired to pen the script after her work on the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision.

A search for a new director is also underway as apparently the tandem of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who helmed the first Captain Marvel for Marvel Studios, are not expected to return for the sequel. According to the report, Kevin Feige is currently searching for a female director to helm the sequel.

This development does not mean that Boden and Fleck’s relationship with Marvel Studios has ended, as the report indicates that there is a plan in place to have the duo helm a different project, possibly for Disney+.

The report also mentions that Captain Marvel 2 will not be set in the past; while the first film took place in the ’90s before the events of the first Iron Man, the sequel will be set in the present day. This means that it will be set in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, most likely, and that there’s a good chance to say the state of the galaxy and how it’s been affected by Thanos as well as the Kree-Skrull War.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson previously gave an update on the status of the film, telling Variety last month that she doesn’t know when it’s coming out.

“I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be!” Larson said. “And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: ‘OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.’”

