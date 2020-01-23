Captain Marvel Sequel to Take Place in Present Day

After months of speculation about when fans would be getting a follow-up to Captain Marvel, The Hollywood Reporter claims that WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is in final negotiations to pen the film, while also noting that the sequel is set to take place in the present day. As proven in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is arguably the most powerful character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with there being a variety of reasons for her debut film to be set during the ’90s. Now that the MCU has moved on from the “Infinity Saga,” fans are largely unaware of what the future will hold for the franchise.

In addition to being the first MCU film that focused solely on a female hero, Captain Marvel stood out from the rest of the franchise with its setting, imbuing the adventure with nostalgic clothes, references, and music. The film also featured one of the more prominent roles for Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, with the setting requiring a large chunk of the film’s visual effects be devoted to de-aging the performer.

Other than knowing the film will be set in the present day, it’s unclear what the upcoming narrative could explore, as the original Captain Marvel split its time between events unfolding on earth and also intergalactic conflicts. As evidenced both in that film and in Endgame, despite Carol Danvers being born on earth, her powers saw her becoming an intergalactic peacekeeper, righting injustices on a variety of worlds.

Another reason the film was different from its predecessors was it saw the first female director, with Anna Boden sharing the responsibilities with Ryan Fleck. This new report claims that Marvel Studios is seeking a female filmmaker to helm the sequel, who would potentially be the third solo female director behind Black Widow‘s Cate Shortland and The Eternals‘ Chloé Zhao.

Despite having landed in theaters less than a year ago, it feels like ages since the release of Captain Marvel, as the debut of Avengers: Endgame came shortly after, as did the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the time since those releases, a number of TV projects have been both announced and scrapped, with many Marvel fans turning their attention to the small screen while Black Widow and The Eternals are set to debut in May and November, respectively.

Marvel Studios has a number of 2022 release dates announced with unconfirmed films that could result in the Captain Marvel sequel’s release.

