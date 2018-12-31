Marvel Releases ‘Captain Marvel’ 2019 Teaser Video

Marvel Studios has released a new video with Captain Marvel ringing in the new year.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) invites fans to go “higher, further, faster” in 2019, a familiar mantra for fans of Captain Marvel comics.

Larson herself is climbing higher in a video she shared that shows her training in Spider-Man Style.

Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero. This has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was Marvel Studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Lason explained. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and tells Carol’s origin story. After having her memory of Earth wiped and being conscripted into the elite Kree squad called Starforce, Danvers finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races that threatens to turn Earth into its next front.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, from a screenplay written by Boden & Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer, based on a story by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.