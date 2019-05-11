New Photos Reveal Up-Close Look at Captain Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Costume

Captain Marvel made her return in Avengers: Endgame, and even brought along a slightly upgraded costume along for the ride. Thing is that costume would get a big-time makeover as a result of the five-year time jump, though because of all the action and everything happening on screen it’s hard to get a great look at it. Thankfully now that Endgame has been in theaters for a bit better looks are starting to emerge, and one Marvel fan has revealed the best look at the stellar new suit yet.

The suit first shows up after the five-year time jump in a meeting with Black Widow and several other heroes, though it is hard to make out all the colors and details thanks to Carol not being in the room, but viewable through a hologram. We don’t see her again until her big return in the final battle, but there’s so much going on in that scene so quickly you’d be pardoned for not noticing all the small details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter user @itisdxvid got an up-close look at a new standee of Captain Marvel though, and you can see the Endgame suit in all its glory. As you can see in the photo below, the suit inverts the colors, going with a primarily red suit instead of the blue from the original. The shoulders and upper torso above the logo are now a deeper blue, with red on the arms and blue on the gauntlets. The gold of the earlier suit on the shoulder pads is also now gone.

A closer look at that new #CaptainMarvel suit pic.twitter.com/EncGihALp1 — David ⚡️ (@itisdxvid) May 10, 2019

The red on the body of the suit is split up by small slits of blue, and there’s an outer outline of blue around the Hala Star. As you can see the belt is still here but is surrounded in a gorgeous blue sash that wraps around her waist, held in place with gold buckles. We also see the top of her legs are in red, though that fades into the blue with red accent lines and a bit of black to break things up.

The helmet actually stays pretty much the same, at least as far as we can tell. You can check out the full suit in the photo above.

It’s tradition these days for Marvel heroes to get a switch or tweak in costume with every film, and this is definitely one of the cooler redesigns. The fact that it has the sash will make any Carol fan extremely happy, and here’s hoping that it makes its way into her suit for the upcoming sequel.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

H/T Heroic Hollywood

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!