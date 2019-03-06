‘Captain Marvel’ Beating Every Marvel Movie but ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Advance Ticket Sales in China

When it comes to the Chinese box office, Captain Marvel is definitely going higher, further, faster. The eagerly-anticipated film is beating every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie except Avengers: Infinity War in advance ticket sales in China.

Tracking for the Brie Larson-starring superhero film is expected to bring in between $85 million and $95 million during its 3-day opening in China which would put it on pace with Captain America: Civil War, but it’s the advanced ticket sales that are very impressive, with sales 76 percent higher than Spider-Man: Homecoming and even 35 percent better than Civil War. Infinity War is the only film Captain Marvel hasn’t beat in advance ticket sales in China.

Videos by ComicBook.com

China Box Office Tracking: Captain Marvel beat Homecoming(+76%), The Wasp(+52%), Black Panther(+43%), Civil War(+35%) and any other MCU titles but Infinity War in advance ticket sale at the same point. A expectation of $85-95M on 3-day opening is realistic. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/RAiVFLnIqV — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) March 2, 2019

The continued excitement and early success of Captain Marvel stands in contrast to the criticism from certain cranky groups on the Internet who have been complaining about various aspects of the film despite it not yet being open in theaters, including Larson’s request for a more diversity-inclusive press tour as well as complaints that the actress doesn’t smile in the poster for the film, a fairly ridiculous complaint that Larson herself addressed during an interview with Yahoo!

“That’s just a depiction of the female experience,” Larson said. “That’s just what it’s like. It didn’t bother me that much when I saw that that was the reaction [on social media], it’s just how it goes.”

The film’s co-director Anna Boden also weighed in on the “backlash”, noting that the scene in which Carol is told to smile in the film was a deliberate choice representative of what many women hear on a regular basis regarding their appearance.

“It was always in the script and it’s not an uncommon thing for women to hear,” Boden said. “I think you’ll ask any woman in this room and [she’s heard comments like,] ‘Oh, don’t be so sad.’ It’s a very common thing to hear as a woman so it doesn’t surprise me at all that it was in social media. I think a lot of women can relate to that moment.”

The projections for Captain Marvel at the domestic box office also continue to be strong despite other “outrage controversies”, including that of some users flooding Rotten Tomatoes’ audience anticipation rankings with negative, largely misogynistic comments. Rotten Tomatoes responded to the situation — which is sadly not unique to Captain Marvel as similar tactics were lodged against Star Wars: Episode IX and Black Panther as well — by disabling comment function prior to a film’s release date.

“Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership,” the official Rotten Tomatoes blog noted. “We have decided that turning off this feature for now is the best course of action.”

Captain Marvel will soar into theaters March 8th.