‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and Sam Jackson Want to Make More Movies Together

We’re only a week away from Captain Marvel‘s theatrical release and the only downside is it will be the end of Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson‘s time promoting the film together. The two stars clearly enjoy working with one another, and it appears they may do so again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Larson and Jackson were asked what’s next on their agendas and they teased that a new collaboration could be in the works.

“He’s already begging to do the next thing I direct,” Larson said.

“I’m still convincing her. She’s not convinced I’m her muse yet,” Jackson joked.

“The thing I’m writing right now, there’s no part for you in it! But I will find something for you. I wanna do everything with you, Sam,” she said.

“I mean, I can just walk across the screen. I don’t have to say anything. I’ll just roll on by.

And everybody will be like, ‘Is that… Samuel L. Jackson?,’” he suggested.

“Yeah, that’s why he wants to do it. For people to be like, ‘Why is he just grabbing a sandwich in the background? So weird,’” she replied.

Jackson shared that he’s had this idea before, and it would have been awesome if it came to fruition. Turns out, Jackson wanted to make a subtle cameo on Breaking Bad.

“It’s one of my biggest regrets in the world that when we were shooting The Avengers in Albuquerque, I didn’t go to Gus’ fried chicken [restaurant] and just walk in and buy a bag of chicken and walk out. Which is what I wanted to do for Breaking Bad,” he shared.

“Now we can save it; we can do it in my movie!,” Larson replied.

We love the idea that Jackson admires Larson so much that he’d be willing to do a non-speaking cameo in her next film. The actress has written and directed two shorts and directed a feature in her career, so it’s nice to know she’s planning on continuing down that path.

It’s clear Jackson and Larson enjoy working together. In fact, this isn’t their first time. In 2017, they both appeared in Kong: Skull Island and Unicorn Store, which Larson directed. If you go way back, you’ll discover they also both lent their voices to Bob Saget’s March of the Penguins spoof, Farce of the Penguins, in 2007. They also presented at the Academy Awards together on Sunday.

During the same Entertainment Weekly interview, Larson also revealed that Jackson wouldn’t give her any advice when they started filming the new Marvel film.

In addition to Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) and Jackson (Nick Fury), Captain Marvel stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

