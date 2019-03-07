‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Shares “Family Portrait” From Apple Event

Last week, Apple announced that it will launch its TV streaming service, Apple TV+, in May. The announcement included appearances by big names such as Steven Spielberg, Steve Carrell, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Alfre Woodard, J.J. Abrams, Oprah Winfrey, and more. Another actor in attendance was Brie Larson, who Marvel Cinematic Universe fans now know best for playing the titular role in Captain Marvel. According to Variety, Larson is set to star in and produce a straight-to-series drama from the new streaming service. During the event, a group photo was taken of the major players in the Apple Cinematic Universe (what else would we call it?), and Larson has since shared the photo to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Family Portrait at #AppleEvent 😎🤘 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 27, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

"Family Portrait at #AppleEvent," she wrote.

As you can see, Apple is off to a star-studded start. Other celebrities also shared the group photo with their own fun captions.

"This is a picture of me and all of my best friends," Kumail Nanjiani joked.

"Not sure why they put me on such a tall stool with my hobbit legs, but otherwise this shot is [fire emoji]," Josh Gad posted.

According to Variety, Larson's untitled show will be based on the real experiences of Amaryllis Fox, an undercover CIA operative who will soon be releasing a memoir about her exploits.

Larson isn't the only famous Captain to get a series from Apple. Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Steve Roger/Captain America, will be starring in and executive producing a show titled Defending Jacob, which will be a limited series based off the 2012 novel.

Apple TV+ will be an ad-free, paid subscription service featuring original content from the creators listed as well as many others.

What Apple TV+ series are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!

Brie Larson is currently starring in Captain Marvel, which is playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

