Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Pom Klementieff Shares Photos From Avengers Campus Opening in Disneyland Paris

Avengers Campus opened in Disneyland in Anaheim, California last year and the attraction now has another location in Disneyland Paris. Some big names showed up for the opening in Paris, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star, Pom Klementieff. Klementieff is currently playing Mantis in Thor: Love and Thunder, and will be seen again soon in the upcoming Guardians threequel. Today, the actor took to Instagram to show off some photos from her time at Avengers Campus.

"Opening of the Avengers Campus at @disneylandparis 🇫🇷 #AvengersCampusParis #DisneylandParis ✨," Klementieff wrote. She also posted some photos in her stories. You can check out her post below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming in May and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. In addition to Klementieff, the movie will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role. It was recently revealed that The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior will be appearing in the film as well as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star and Academy Award-nominee Maria Bakalova, and Superstore alum Nico Santos would be appearing in the movie. There's already been a lot of speculation about the upcoming movie, and Gunn has previously hinted that it will include some major deaths, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die.

Last year, Bautista spoke to Digital Spy about the Mantis/Drax spin-off idea and provided a disappointing update.

"There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film. It was really because it was James Gunn's idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me. I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven't heard any follow-up from the studio," Bautista shared. "I don't think they're very interested, or it doesn't fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I've got Guardians 3, and that's probably going to be the end of Drax."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theatres. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.