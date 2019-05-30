Guardians of the Galaxy or Agents of SHIELD Didn’t Influence Kree Looks in Captain Marvel

Even though they were prominently featured in Captain Marvel, the Kree aren’t an alien race new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite their previous appearances in other MCU properties — like Guardians of the Galaxy and Agents of SHIELD — the team behind Captain Marvel had free rein to design their version of the Kree how they saw fit.

Captain Marvel production designer Andy Nicholson tells ComicBook.com when they first got together to design how the Kree and their homeworld of Hala look, they weren’t required to stay in line with the versions of the aliens we’ve seen on-screen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, we were kind of given free rein,” Nicholson admits. “It’s going forward for future versions of future movies, which will be taking a drawing from the stuff we’ve outlined in Captain Marvel. Obviously, we looked back at the historical precedence in the books. There wasn’t an awful lot of stuff to go on, you know the cities, the Skrull and Kree cities, the illustrated previously are kind of the same because they’re just little background pieces they’re not whole designs.”

Nicholson admits that the team did end up liking what they saw of Ronan the Accuser’s ship in Guardians of the Galaxy, so they did what they could to make an older version of that, beings that Captain Marvel was set some 20 years prior to the James Gunn-directed film.

“In terms of Ronan, really the only totemic thing that I wanted to use from him was the shape of his ship because it was so identifiably from him and he was going to be in the movie,” the designers says. “So we sort of took an earlier, sort of pre-version of the Guardians Ronan ship.”

What’d you think of Ronan’s new look and ship design? When do you think the Kree will pop up again? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.