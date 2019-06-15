Captain Marvel Directors Explain Their Choices With Goose the Cat

Captain Marvel, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to come out in 2019, was finally released on DVD and Blu-ray this week. The discs feature tons of fun and interesting bonus features, including a very informative commentary from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film’s directing duo. The two spoke about everything from Skrulls to Stan Lee’s cameo, and also spent a lot of time on Goose, the movie’s scene-stealing Flerken (cat-like alien). During their commentary, Boden and Fleck discussed the choice to have Goose swallow the Tesseract.

“Part of the fun of having the Flerken in the movie was finding a way to make it really have a place in the plot,” Boden explained. “Like not just have it be a silly gag but actually have the Flerken become an important member of moving the plot forward, and so we didn’t always know that it was going to end up consuming the Tesseract and holding the Tesseract for us, but when that idea came to the table, it made it more fun.”

“Absolutely,” Fleck agreed.

During the film, the two shared more insights into Goose. They explained why she was played by a male cat, and shed some light on the hilarious choice to have her be the one to take Nick Fury’s eye.

In addition to Reggie the cat, Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Annette Bening (Dr. Wendy Lawson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Akira Akbar (Monica Rameau), Algenis Perez Soto (Att-Lass), Rune Temte (Bron-Char), McKenna Grace (Young Carol), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Yon-Rogg).

Captain Marvel is officially available for home viewing. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in most theaters, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands on the big screen on July 2nd.