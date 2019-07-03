Important Captain Marvel Easter Egg Spotted in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Despite being set in the past, Captain Marvel did a lot to set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the growing cosmic threats that could make their way to Earth. And though it will be a while before we get a sequel to that film, Marvel Studios just revealed a surprising follow up to those film’s events.

Now if you haven’t seen Spider-Man: Far From Home yet and you’re trying to avoid spoilers, go back now because we’re talking about a major event that took place in the latest movie. You’ve been warned…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

In the new film from Sony Pictures, former SHIELD Agents and super spies Nick Fury and Maria Hill team up with Spider-Man and Mysterio to stop the threat of the Elementals. At one point in the film, the two are leaving a meeting when Fury mentions there are “Kree sleeper cells,” though the two are called to action before they can elaborate on what it means.

It might seem like a minor reference, but considering the Kree Empire was in an agreement with the Nova Corps which was recently destroyed, it could be teasing a return to their colonizing ways.

All of this is made a lot more interesting by the time the post-credits scene roles and we realize that the Nick Fury we’ve watched incompetently bumble his way through secret missions with Mysterio, well… he isn’t Nick Fury at all. He’s actually the Skrull Talos, and his wife Soren has been masquerading as Maria Hill.

Talos places a call to the real Fury and explains that despite his mistake, everything worked out and that the threat has been eliminated — but that he wants the real deal to return to the fold. Fury, in turn, listens to the message on a massive spaceship, sipping a mixed drink. We see that he’s been on vacation, though it’s not clear how long he’s been out.

The clip reveals that other Skrulls are working on the ship, though it’s not clear where in space they are or what they’re actually doing. It could be an outpost for the refugee civilization, or it could be the SWORD space station that helps monitor extraterrestrial threats for SHIELD.

It’s obvious that Marvel has major plans for the future of these two alien races, and that the Kree-Skrull War might not be over just yet, and that Captain Marvel 2 might not be another prequel like we thought…

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.