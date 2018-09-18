‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Estimated Budget Revealed

Captain Marvel is one of 2019’s most eagerly awaited films, and now we have an idea of what it cost to make.

Thanks to the Louisana Economic Development division we know a few more details about the anticipated Marvel Studios film, including what its estimated budget is. At the moment the working title Open World picture is pegged with a budget of $152 million, putting it in line with a recent Marvel release Ant-Man and The Wasp. In fact, Captain Marvel is the cheapest Marvel film of recent memory, at least when it comes to the production budget.

To put that into perspective, this year’s other Marvel films include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp. Ant-Man and The Wasp is the closest with a budget of $162 million. After that Black Panther settles in around $200 million, and Avengers: Infinity War takes a huge jump upwards with an estimated budget of $321 million.

Captain Marvel is at this point cheaper to produce than the lowest on that list, but in regards to the expected box office returns it is slated to be somewhere in the middle. As far as budgets go it is right next to Wonder Woman, which came in at $149 million. Wonder Woman ended up bringing in a huge domestic take ($412 million) and coming in worldwide with an $821 million dollar box office. If Captain Marvel came in with a similar box office Marvel would no doubt be pleased, but they, of course, would also love it to break $1 billion like Black Panther’s solo movie did. We’ll just have to wait and see how it does, but we’re certainly hoping for the latter.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.

