‘Captain Marvel’ Wraps Filming Soon

Avengers: Infinity War gave fans the hope of reinforcements in Captain Marvel, and it looks like her first adventure is wrapping up quite soon.

Marvel Studios had a presence at the Produced By Conference (presented by the Producers Guild), where they had a number of things to say about their upcoming and current Marvel Cinematic Universe movie slate. That included Captain Marvel, which Umberto Gonzalez reports is in the final few weeks of production.

The film at one point did have filming scheduled for June 26th in New Orleans, which could very well still happen, and according to this latest news seems to be the final piece of shooting before it heads into post-production, barring any reshoots.

Captain Marvel is in it’s final few weeks of production.#ProducedBy2018 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 9, 2018

Captain Marvel will feature the origin of the hero, but Marvel producer Nate Moore has previously said it won’t be like other superhero origins you’ve seen before in the MCU.

“I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly,” Moore told CinemaBlend. “So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure. For instance, Captain Marvel is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are.”

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.