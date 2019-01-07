Kevin Feige Says ‘Captain Marvel’ Isn’t Finished Yet

With the first week of January now in the books, we’re almost exactly two months away from the debut of Captain Marvel in theaters, marking the titular character’s first appearance on the big screen. The film’s production is in the home stretch now, with the Marvel boss confirming that its completion is just around the corner.

On Sunday night, MTV News caught up with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on the red carpet. In addition to fielding the usual questions about Avengers: Endgame and the pending Disney/Fox purchase, the acclaimed producer was asked about the status of Captain Marvel, and how he felt about the Brie Larson‘s starring performance.

“Brie Larson is incredible, she’s an amazing actor,” Feige said. “We are still working on the cut. VFX coming together, music’s coming together, the final mix. Were I not on this red carpet talking to you right now I’d be on the cutting room and on the mix stage where the rest of the team is this second.”

The introduction of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, was teased in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene, when the character’s logo appeared on Nick Fury’s pager just as society was starting to collapse. She’s likely the last hope for Earth’s mightiest heroes, but they couldn’t ask for a better ringer than Captain Marvel.

Last year, Brie Larson talked about her new character, saying that she had enough power to move planets on her own.

“It is but that stuff is my favorite part because that’s where you find the character you know,” Larson said when asked about the difficulty of training at the Crystal + Lucy Awards back in June. “For me, it’s all about how far can I take myself to kind of reprogram my brain and reprogram my body to learn something new about myself, and so this has been an amazing challenge. She’s so, so strong. She can move planets so to me it was like how far can I go with this strength.”

Larson has also been vocal about how Carol Danvers is portrayed in the film, saying that her role should show people that anyone can be a hero.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson during a set visit. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Captain Marvel is set to premiere on March 8th.