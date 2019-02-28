‘Captain Marvel’ GoFundMe Passes $60,000 in Donations

We’re a little more than a week away from the release of Captain Marvel and the MCU film is already making tons of money.. for charity!

The #CaptainMarvelChallenge is a Captain Marvel-inspired GoFundMe campaign that was launched to help send girls to see the upcoming superhero film, and it’s already raised $60,000. In fact, the original goal of the campaign was $20,000.

“Donations have poured in from across the country and around the world. The Ellen Show and E! News have joined the movement by each donating $10,000 so that young women around the globe can see Captain Marvel in theaters,” the page explains.

This campaign was started by the same organizer as the #BlackPantherChallenge who has partnered with the Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles. The idea was created in an “effort to help girls from all backgrounds have the opportunity to see Captain Marvel in theaters.”

The money raised by the campaign is set to “support the young girls from the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles in allowing them to experience Marvel Studios’ first female led film by providing tickets and renting out theaters.” They stress that any “additional funds raised outside of this” will go be given to Girls Inc. LA and We Have Stories to “support their different programmatic efforts.”

We Have Stories is a non-profit organization that “provides financial grants for resources and support to storytellers and content creators from diverse communities to help increase positive representation of these groups in media.”

The GoFundMe page stresses that “everyone should have an opportunity to see women in roles they can aspire to one day be, roles that show women as strong, smart and bold. From a teacher to a fighter pilot—or a superhero. This is an opportunity to continue to empower girls to be just that.”

You can find out more details by visiting the page here.

Not only is Captain Marvel the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to star a woman in the titular role (that’s not also shared by a man), but it’s also the first film in the MCU to be directed by a woman. Anna Boden is helming the movie alongside her long time collaborator, Ryan Fleck.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

