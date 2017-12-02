‘Captain Marvel’: Key Skrulls Revealed

Marvel dropped a bombshell when it revealed that Captain Marvel would include Skrulls, and now we might have an idea of which Skrulls will show up.

A new casting call reveals three roles that may very well be Skrulls (via That Hashtag Show). Now, they could also end up being something else entirely, but the casting descriptions call for things like fight experience, muscular, and large in stature certainly give the Skrull impression. The roles are as follows.

“[Alpha] Female, 20-49. Fight experience. Dance or gymnastics preferred.

[Delta] Male, 20-49. Must be over 6′ tall, broad shouldered and muscular.

[Supporting Male #2] Male, 35-45, a chiseled, cocky guy who is large in stature, but not as big as Delta.”

So, if they are indeed Skrulls, who could they be? The three guesses given include a few notable names, including Titannus for the supporting male role. As That Hashtag Show mentions, Titannus could be a great substitute for the Super Skrull Kl’rt, a character Marvel doesn’t currently have the rights to (they are currently in FOX’s hands). Since Titannus went through the Super Skrull program, he could gain any ability the studio chooses, thus giving them a suitable facsimile that can serve multiple purposes.

As for the Alpha Female, that could end up being the Skrull princess Anelle. Anelle and Mar-Vell (who will be played by Jude Law in the film) fall in love, much to Emperor Dorrek VII’s dismay, as he is the father of Anelle. Anelle and Mar-Vell have a child, who is a mix of both Kree and Skrull. To protect him he is sent to Earth, and eventually ends up becoming a Young Avenger by the name of Hulkling.

At the center of all this is the Kree Skrull war, and you can’t have that without Dorrek VII. Dorrek hates Mar-Vell, and even goes so far as to order the death of Mar-Vell and Anelle’s child, despite it being his Grandson. That’s pretty rotten but could serve quite well in a villain role.

None of these have been confirmed mind you, but it is interesting to think about what could be.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.