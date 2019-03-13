‘Captain Marvel’: What Happens to Maria Rambeau?

While Carol Danvers was the undisputed focus of Captain Marvel, fans fell in love with the character’s loyal best friend, Maria Rambeau, played by the scene-stealing Lashana Lynch. Unfortunately, since the movie takes place in the ’90s and Carol is going to be seen in the present day during Avengers: Endgame, there is some doubt as to whether Maria could appear again in the MCU any time soon. This leaves us with one big question in our minds: “What becomes of Maria Rambeau?”

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Captain Marvel! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of Captain Marvel, Carol goes to space to help find the Skrulls a new home, leaving behind her family of Maria and Monica Rambeau. So the pilot is once again without her best friend, but she now knows that Carol is alive and more than well, rather than presumed dead. This puts her in a much better place than before, with an entirely new outlook on what’s happening in the universe.

We know that Monica was included in the movie to set up the future partnership with Captain Marvel. In the comics, Monica is Carol’s best friend, and eventually gets her own superpowers and takes on the mantle of Photon. This explains Maria’s call sign on her plane. It’s pretty clear that Monica will be a major player in the MCU alongside Captain Marvel in future films, but that leaves the story of Maria in limbo.

There’s no telling what Maria will do for the next 25 years, other than raise her daughter to become a superhero. However, we get a great tease in the final scenes of the film thanks to one Nick Fury. Since SHIELD will soon be exploring more extraterrestrial forces, the organization will be looking to seriously staff up, and Fury notes that he could really use good pilot. Maria says that she’ll think about it. Nothing about this was official, but it seemed like Maria was poised to make a move and work for SHIELD, keeping her tied to the MCU for quite a while.

What do you think will become of Maria Rambeau in the MCU? Let us know your best theories in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!